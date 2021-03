Kane scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 6-0 win over the Ducks.

Kane tallied his 10th goal of the season just 37 seconds into the second period. He also set up Kevin Labanc for a tally in the third. Kane is up to 22 points, 75 shots on goal, 37 hits and 30 PIM in 24 contests. He's producing well both on the scoresheet and with his physical play in a top-line role.