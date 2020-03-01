Sharks' Evander Kane: One of each Saturday
Kane potted a goal on three shots, dished an assist, racked up three hits and added four PIM in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.
Kane's first-period tally would stand as the game-winner in the shutout. He later helped out on Logan Couture's third-period marker. Kane has four points, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating over his last two games. The 28-year-old winger is up to 22 scores, 41 points, 188 shots, 126 hits and 118 PIM through 59 appearances this year.
