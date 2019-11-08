Sharks' Evander Kane: One of each Thursday
Kane registered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
The winger set up Logan Couture for the first goal of the game, and then found twine for himself in the final minute of the second period. Kane is on a roll with three goals and two helpers during a five-game point streak. He's up to 10 goals and 15 points in 14 contests, adding 38 hits and 56 shots on goal for good measure.
