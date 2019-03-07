Sharks' Evander Kane: Out again Thursday
Kane (undisclosed) will sit out again Thursday against the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
While Kane will sit out the contest, Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski -- who have both been battling the flu -- look good to go, so the Sharks will still have plenty of firepower against a Canadiens club that has won three of its last four games. Kane's next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Blues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...