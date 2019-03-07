Sharks' Evander Kane: Out again Thursday

Kane (undisclosed) will sit out again Thursday against the Canadiens, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

While Kane will sit out the contest, Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski -- who have both been battling the flu -- look good to go, so the Sharks will still have plenty of firepower against a Canadiens club that has won three of its last four games. Kane's next opportunity to play arrives Saturday against the Blues.

