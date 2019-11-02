Sharks' Evander Kane: Picks apple Friday
Kane recorded an assist, seven shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.
Kane's shot and hit totals both led the team, and he also led all Sharks forward with 22:42 of ice time. He only managed the assist on Tomas Hertl's goal early in the third period. Kane continues to be a productive player with 11 points in as many games, as well as 18 PIM, 28 hits and 46 shots.
More News
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Continues strong power-play efforts•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Pots two on power play•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Historic hat trick Wednesday•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Scores in return from suspension•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Available following suspension•
-
Sharks' Evander Kane: Handed three-game suspension•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.