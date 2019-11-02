Sharks' Evander Kane: Picks apple Friday

Kane recorded an assist, seven shots on goal and four hits in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Kane's shot and hit totals both led the team, and he also led all Sharks forward with 22:42 of ice time. He only managed the assist on Tomas Hertl's goal early in the third period. Kane continues to be a productive player with 11 points in as many games, as well as 18 PIM, 28 hits and 46 shots.