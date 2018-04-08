Kane (undisclosed) will play Saturday against the Wild, Curtis Pashelka of the Bay Area News Group reports.

This is mildly surprising, as Kane was expected to sit out the finale to get prepared for the playoffs. Instead, he's slated to skate on the first line. The 26-year-old has nine goals and 14 points in 16 games since joining the Sharks at the deadline.

