Kane registered three assists and six shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kane had the primary helper on both of Tomas Hertl's goals as well as an Erik Karlsson power-play tally that stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old Kane is on a tear with five goals and seven assists in his last seven contests. The physical winger has racked up 48 points, 185 shots on net, 92 hits and a plus-3 rating in 53 appearances. He had 47 points in 64 games last year.