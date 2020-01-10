Sharks' Evander Kane: Pockets assist
Kane recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.
Kane has four goals and three helpers in his last seven games, but he's been held off the scoresheet three times in that span. The 28-year-old winger is up to 33 points, 138 shots on goal, 97 hits, and 89 PIM in 43 outings, providing plenty of value to fantasy owners even when he lacks offense.
