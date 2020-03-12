Sharks' Evander Kane: Points in six of last seven
Kane scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Chicago. He also racked up seven shots along with two PIM and two hits.
Kane's well-balanced box score was a bright spot in an otherwise bleak night for the Sharks. The 28-year-old has put up 10 points (five goals, five assists) over his last seven games, hitting the scoresheet in all but one of those. For the season, Kane has produced 26 goals and 47 points in 64 games while potting a career-high 14 power-play tallies.
