Kane scored an empty-net goal on seven shots, dished three assists and went plus-3 in Monday's 6-4 win over the Coyotes.

Kane played provider on goals by Brent Burns, Erik Karlsson and Alexander Barabanov in the contest. At the end, Kane added an empty-netter to make it a four-point night. The 29-year-old winger is up to 19 tallies, 22 assists, 161 shots on net, 89 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 48 appearances. While he can be streaky offensively, his non-scoring production keeps him valuable to fantasy managers.