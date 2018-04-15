Sharks' Evander Kane: Posts seven shots on goal
Kane didn't register a point and posted a minus-1 rating, but he recorded a team-high seven shots on goal during a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Saturday. The Sharks lead the first-round series 2-0.
Even after no scoring Saturday, Kane is still off to a blistering start in his playoff career. He scored twice, including the game-winner, during his playoff debut Thursday. Kane also has 13 shots on goal in the first two games. Kane has completely fit in with the Sharks, and he's a very dangerous player at the moment.
