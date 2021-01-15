Kane notched a goal on seven shots and two assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Coyotes.

Kane, Tomas Hertl and John Leonard combined for eight points in a remarkable start to the season for the Sharks' second line. Fantasy managers are very familiar with Kane's potential as a power forward -- he generated 26 goals, 47 points, 216 shots on net and 135 hits in 64 outings last year. His usage on the power play gives Kane a safe floor, but the 29-year-old can be a streaky scorer, although his physicality is a near-constant part of his playing style.