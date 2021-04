Kane scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Kane was initially credited with the opening tally, but that was changed to Kevin Labanc. The 29-year-old Kane settled for an assist on that play and then left no doubt as to who scored the Sharks' second-period tally. The winger has racked up 16 goals, 33 points, 124 shots on net, 60 hits and 36 PIM in 37 contests this year as a steady first-liner.