Sharks' Evander Kane: Posts two points in win

Kane scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canucks.

Kane's empty-netter was also the game-winning goal, as the Canucks answered it a minute later through Bo Horvat. Kane added six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in the contest. He's at 14 goals, 26 points, 108 shots, 70 hits and 75 PIM in 32 games this year as a strong multi-category producer.