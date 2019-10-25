Sharks' Evander Kane: Pots two on power play
Kane scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal.
The offense has come in waves for Kane, who has five goals and two assists in his two best games and just one goal and one assist in his five other games. All that adds up to a 6-3-9 line through seven contests, and Kane's fantasy owners will certainly sign up for that production considering he's never previously topped 30 goals or 57 points.
