Kane scored 41 seconds into overtime in Monday's 3-2 victory over St. Louis.

It had been a relatively quiet night for Kane -- he had just two shots on goal all game -- despite leading all San Jose forwards in ice time. But he received an Erik Karlsson feed on a 2-on-1 rush and buried a wrister past St. Louis netminder Ville Husso for his first game-winning goal of the season. The 29-year-old has racked up five goals and five assists in his last eight games, representing half of his season point total.