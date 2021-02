Kane collected a goal and an assist with a team-leading five shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Kane opened the scoring 7:24 into the game, jumping on turnover in right circle and beating Jordan Binnington with quick wrister. It was the fifth goal of the year for Kane, who also assisted on Patrick Marleau's goal in the second period. The 29-year-old winger has four goals and six assists with 28 PIM in 15 games this season.