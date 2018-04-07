Sharks' Evander Kane: Projected to sit out finale
Kane (undisclosed), who Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area indicated Saturday is a game-time call for the evening's matchup against the Wild, is not listed among the official projected lines posted by the team.
Given that Saturday's game could only impact playoff positioning, it wouldn't be surprising if Kane sits out if he's less than 100 percent. Official word on his status should arrive when the Sharks take the ice for warmups, but it's probably best to consider him doubtful until then.
