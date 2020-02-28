Sharks' Evander Kane: Provides pair of helpers

Kane registered two assists, three shots on goal, three hits and four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Kane set up Mario Ferraro to get the Sharks on the board at 2:20 of the second period. The power winger then assisted Logan Couture's overtime tally just 38 seconds into the extra period. Kane snapped a five-game point drought with the effort -- he also missed three games due to a suspension in that span. The 28-year-old has 39 points, 185 shots, 123 hits and 114 PIM in 58 contests this year.