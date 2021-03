Kane scored an empty-net goal and supplied two assists in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Kane kept his hot streak rolling with the three-point outing, his third multi-point effort during a four-game streak. The 29-year-old winger is up to eight goals, 10 helpers, 61 shots on net, 28 hits and 30 PIM in 19 appearances this year. Five of his points have come with the man advantage.