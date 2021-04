Kane scored a goal on six shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kane's tally just 1:12 into the game put him at the 20-goal mark for the sixth straight year. The 29-year-old winger has 42 points, 167 shots on net, a minus-1 rating, 89 hits and 40 PIM through 49 outings this season. He's played almost exclusively on the Sharks' top line.