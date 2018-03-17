Sharks' Evander Kane: Ready for Friday's contest
Kane (lower body) was on the ice for warmups and is ready for Friday's game against the Flames, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Luckily, the Sharks won't have to play without their new forward, who has racked up one goal, six points, 25 shots on goal and 26 hits in seven games. As seen, Kane can do it all, especially since he's playing substantial minutes on the power play, even though he hasn't notched a point on that unit with the Sharks yet.
