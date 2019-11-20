Sharks' Evander Kane: Records assist Tuesday

Kane posted an assist and a team-high five shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Mr. Consistency continued his point-per-game pace with the helper on Kevin Labanc's first period goal. Kane is up to 12 goals and seven assists in 19 games this year. The powerful winger has 73 shots on goal and 45 hits as well. He's been held off the scoresheet only seven times this year -- and he's produced 17 hits and 14 PIM in those games, providing a boost in fantasy even when he fails to register a point.