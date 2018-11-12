Sharks' Evander Kane: Records goal and assist
Kane scored a goal and assisted on another in a 3-1 win over the Flames on Sunday.
Kane scored his sixth goal of the season in the first minute of Sunday's contest. The 27-year-old had been struggling of late, notching just a single point in his last seven games but despite the slow down in production, Kane has still managed 13 points in 18 games.
