Sharks' Evander Kane: Records helper
Kane had an assist and three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.
Kane was mostly quiet in the second round, posting a goal and two helpers in seven games, but he also had 17 hits and 22 shots on goal. The physical winger is likely to be a benefit in multiple categories in the Western Conference finals.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...