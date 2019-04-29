Sharks' Evander Kane: Registers goal, assist
Kane scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado.
Kane ended a seven-game goal drought and three-game pointless streak with his two points. While the goals have been hard to come by in the postseason, it hasn't been for a lack of trying, as the British Columbia native recorded 29 shots in nine playoff outings. If Kane can't starting finding the back of the net more consistently, the Sharks could find themselves bounced from the Stanley Cup Playoffs sooner rather than later.
