Kane posted an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Kane set up Erik Karlsson for a goal at 15:45 of the second period. The helper was Kane's first point in three games. The power winger has reached the 30-point mark in just 34 outings. He's at 14 goals, 16 assists, 113 shots on net, 55 hits and 34 PIM this season. His line with Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc has been one of the constants in the Sharks' lineup.