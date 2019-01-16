Sharks' Evander Kane: Registers three assists
Kane recorded three assists and six shots on goal in a 5-2 victory against the Penguins on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old assisted all three of Tomas Hertl's goals and managed to also register six shots on net. Kane is on quite a streak at the moment, as he has five goals and 14 points with a plus-14 rating in the last nine games. He's also posted 39 shots on net and 16 PIM during that stretch. Overall, Kane has 16 goals and 37 points in 48 games this season.
