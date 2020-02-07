Sharks' Evander Kane: Ripples twine on power play

Kane scored a power-play goal on four shots and delivered three hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Kane has scored in back-to-back games after a five-game dry spell. The 28-year-old winger is up to 37 points (14 with the man advantage), 166 shots, 115 hits and 102 PIM in 52 outings. He's picked up 15 points in 27 appearances since the start of December, slowing down from his near-point-per-game pace over the first two months, but his non-scoring numbers will keep him valuable in most fantasy formats.