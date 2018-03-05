Sharks' Evander Kane: Scores first goal since trade
Kane scored his first goal since being traded from the Sabres and had an assist in Sunday's loss to Columbus.
Kane was also credited with five shots on goal in 20:05 of ice time. The top-line forward has looked great since arriving in San Jose, putting up five points in three games. The power forward is playing on the first power-play unit and makes for a great fantasy play as the Sharks battle for playoff position.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...