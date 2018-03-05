Kane scored his first goal since being traded from the Sabres and had an assist in Sunday's loss to Columbus.

Kane was also credited with five shots on goal in 20:05 of ice time. The top-line forward has looked great since arriving in San Jose, putting up five points in three games. The power forward is playing on the first power-play unit and makes for a great fantasy play as the Sharks battle for playoff position.

