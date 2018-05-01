After missing Game 2 following an ejection, Kane stepped up with a goal in his return, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss in overtime to Vegas in Game 3 on Monday.

Kane has mostly shone during his first appearance in the playoffs, averaging just under a point per game in a teal sweater in the playoffs. If he can keep this up, the Sharks will have a real chance to get back into this series, and fantasy owners will reap the rewards.