Kane managed one goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kane registered five shots in Wednesday's contest, ultimately scoring on only one of his attempts. Fresh off signing a long-term deal this offseason to remain in San Jose, Kane will be relied upon to provide consistent offense for a Sharks roster that has 2018-19 Cup aspirations. If he avoids injury, a second 30-goal season is well within the realm of possibility.