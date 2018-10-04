Sharks' Evander Kane: Scores goal in losing effort
Kane managed one goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Kane registered five shots in Wednesday's contest, ultimately scoring on only one of his attempts. Fresh off signing a long-term deal this offseason to remain in San Jose, Kane will be relied upon to provide consistent offense for a Sharks roster that has 2018-19 Cup aspirations. If he avoids injury, a second 30-goal season is well within the realm of possibility.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...