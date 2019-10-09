Sharks' Evander Kane: Scores in return from suspension
Kane scored a goal, fired five shots on net and logged four PIM during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.
Kane didn't disappoint in his return from suspension, submitting the kind of well-rounded fantasy performance owners have grown to expect from him over the past few seasons. The feisty winger will look to keep rolling Thursday in a road meeting with the Blackhawks.
