Kane scored two goals on six shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Kane opened the scoring 3:20 into the game and added a second tally in the second period. The 29-year-old winger is up to 22 goals, 45 points, 179 shots on net, 92 hits, 40 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 52 contests. He needs just two points to match his scoring output from 64 games last year.