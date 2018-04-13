Kane scored two goals, including one on the power play, on six shots in a 3-0 win over the Ducks in Thursday's Game 1.

A lot of people have noted that this was Kane's first playoff game after nine seasons in the NHL, and he certainly made the most of it. The 26-year-old has never had an issue with scoring goals or putting pucks on net, and he arguably has more talent around him than ever before in his career now that he's a Shark. After being traded from the Sabres, Kane notched 14 points and 80 shots in 17 games.