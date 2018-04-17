Kane notched a goal and an assist Monday, helping his side take a 2-1 lead in the series with an 8-1 win over Anaheim in Game 3.

Kane's work in the second period helped hasten the Ducks' demise, as it was his assist that set up Joonas Donskoi's goal, which proved to be the one that sent Anaheim into a tailspin. Kane now has three goals and four points in this series, making him a great start on Wednesday, when the next game is.