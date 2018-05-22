Kane (shoulder) inked seven-year contract extension with the Sharks worth roughly $49 million, Irfaan Gaffar of Sportsnet reports.

This deal is on pace with market value, but it is a large monetary sum for a player that has averaged less than 40 points per season during his nine-year career, even if that's more reflective of his inability to stay healthy than anything. The 2009 first-round pick spent his first eight seasons with rebuilding franchises that lacked playmakers, and his first taste of the postseason came this campaign. San Jose appeared to be the right fit. Kane managed 13 goals and six assists in 26 games with the Sharks, including the playoffs. The physical winger felt comfortable firing oodles of shots on net as well, ripping the puck 115 times to finish his Sharks stint with a 11.3 shot percentage -- the best of his career. Signing Kane to an extension means the Sharks will send the Sabres a 2019 first-round pick, and it may make it more difficult to pen another deal for veteran center Joe Thornton.