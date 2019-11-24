Sharks' Evander Kane: Sets up overtime winner

Kane posted an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.

Kane found linemate Logan Couture for the goal exactly halfway through the overtime period. Saturday's performance left Kane with a lot of round numbers on his stat sheet -- he has 20 points, 80 shots and 50 hits in 21 contests this season. The 28-year-old has added nine power-play points and 24 PIM with a minus-6 rating.