Sharks' Evander Kane: Sets up overtime winner
Kane posted an assist and a team-high six shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Islanders.
Kane found linemate Logan Couture for the goal exactly halfway through the overtime period. Saturday's performance left Kane with a lot of round numbers on his stat sheet -- he has 20 points, 80 shots and 50 hits in 21 contests this season. The 28-year-old has added nine power-play points and 24 PIM with a minus-6 rating.
