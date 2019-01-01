Sharks' Evander Kane: Shows off mean streak in loss

Kane delivered two assists to go along with 12 PIM in Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames.

Kane set up Joonas Donskoi on back-to-back Sharks goals between the second and third period, and he'd wind up with a game misconduct penalty after watching Sam Bennett impose a high hit on rookie defenseman Radim Simek (undisclosed) in the final minute of the game. As an agitator, Kane is prone to delivering a copious amount of PIM, but it's the points that fantasy owners crave the most. He's up to 11 goals and 15 assists through 41 games and 18:17 of average ice time. While the B.C. native technically starts games in a bottom-six capacity, the Sharks depend on him on both the power play and penalty kill, so he ends up with plenty of rink run -- at least when he's not toiling in the penalty box.