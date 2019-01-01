Sharks' Evander Kane: Shows off mean streak in loss
Kane delivered two assists to go along with 12 PIM in Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames.
Kane set up Joonas Donskoi on back-to-back Sharks goals between the second and third period, and he'd wind up with a game misconduct penalty after watching Sam Bennett impose a high hit on rookie defenseman Radim Simek (undisclosed) in the final minute of the game. As an agitator, Kane is prone to delivering a copious amount of PIM, but it's the points that fantasy owners crave the most. He's up to 11 goals and 15 assists through 41 games and 18:17 of average ice time. While the B.C. native technically starts games in a bottom-six capacity, the Sharks depend on him on both the power play and penalty kill, so he ends up with plenty of rink run -- at least when he's not toiling in the penalty box.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...