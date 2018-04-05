Sharks' Evander Kane: Status unclear
Kane (undisclosed) is progressing toward a return, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Kurz noted that Sharks coach Peter DeBoer kept his lineup for Thursday's game against the Avalanche close to the vest, so it looks like fantasy owners depending on Kane will have to check to see whether he shows up for pregame warmups. There are only two regular-season games remaining for Team Teal, including Saturday's finale against the visiting Wild.
