Sharks' Evander Kane: Status up in air
Kane (mid-body) is considered a possibility for Thursday's game against Montreal, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Kane has missed the last two games with this injury. The former Sabre hasn't been ruled out for Thursday, but his availability is still very much in question. Kane is enjoying a career season, racking up 51 points (27 goals, 24 assists) in 64 games. More information should become available closer to puck drop Thursday, while Marcus Sorensen would likely be a solid replacement if Kane misses more time.
