Sharks' Evander Kane: Still sidelined
Kane (mid-body) won't play Saturday against St. Louis.
Kane will miss a fourth consecutive contest Saturday, and the Sharks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of his mid-body issue or a projected timeline for his recovery. The 27-year-old winger's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Monday against Minnesota, so another update on his status should surface prior to that match.
