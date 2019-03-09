Sharks' Evander Kane: Still sidelined

Kane (mid-body) won't play Saturday against St. Louis.

Kane will miss a fourth consecutive contest Saturday, and the Sharks have yet to release any details regarding the severity of his mid-body issue or a projected timeline for his recovery. The 27-year-old winger's next opportunity to rejoin the lineup will arrive Monday against Minnesota, so another update on his status should surface prior to that match.

