Kane scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, doled out three hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

Kane got loose for his tally at 13:43 of the third period, bringing the Sharks' deficit to one. The 29-year-old winger has 17 goals, 36 points, 142 shots on net, 74 hits and 40 PIM through 43 outings. Three of his points have come shorthanded, while he has another six on the power play. He's been a top-line fixture for the Sharks with work in all situations.