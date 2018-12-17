Sharks' Evander Kane: Stuffs box score
Kane amassed a power-play goal, an even-strength assist, four PIM, five hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.
Kane certainly made his presence felt in this commanding victory at the United Center. Aside from back-to-back goals against interconference foes Dallas and Arizona last week, the abrasive but talented winger otherwise hadn't produced any offense in seven December games leading up to the action Sunday. Inconsistency has been a real problem for Kane in his 10th NHL season, so we'll have to see if he can build upon this two-point effort in Tuesday's clash facing host Minnesota.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...