Sharks' Evander Kane: Stuffs box score

Kane amassed a power-play goal, an even-strength assist, four PIM, five hits and five blocked shots in Sunday's 7-3 road win over the Blackhawks.

Kane certainly made his presence felt in this commanding victory at the United Center. Aside from back-to-back goals against interconference foes Dallas and Arizona last week, the abrasive but talented winger otherwise hadn't produced any offense in seven December games leading up to the action Sunday. Inconsistency has been a real problem for Kane in his 10th NHL season, so we'll have to see if he can build upon this two-point effort in Tuesday's clash facing host Minnesota.