Sharks' Evander Kane: Suspension over
Kane served the final of his three-game suspension Thursday against New Jersey and will be eligible to return for Saturday's game against the Rangers, Brian Whitt of NBC Sports reports.
Kane got a trio of games off following his elbow to the head of Winnipeg's Neal Pionk but should have some fresh legs going into the two-game weekend series in New York. He was in a bit of a slump prior to the injury, notching just two points (both goals) over the last nine games.
