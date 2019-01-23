Sharks' Evander Kane: Takes bite out of Caps
Kane scored two goals in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
He also added seven shots, two PIM, a hit and a blocked shot to his ledger. Kane is on fire heading into the All-Star break, scoring 10 goals and 16 points through 11 games in January, but with the Sharks now off until Feb. 2, the team -- and anyone with fantasy shares in him -- has to hope the long layoff doesn't cool him down.
