Sharks' Evander Kane: Tallies and earns ejection Tuesday

Kane scored a goal and received 15 PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Kane's goal came in the third period to produce the final score. Less than two minutes after he scored, he caught Radko Gudas with an elbow. That earned the winger a major and a game misconduct, and he could be in line for supplemental discipline. Kane has 13 goals and 23 points in 26 appearances this season. If he receives a disciplinary hearing, the announcement will come prior to the Sharks' game against the Hurricanes on Thursday.