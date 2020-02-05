Sharks' Evander Kane: Tallies in 700th career game

Kane potted a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Kane's 20th goal of the season put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 8:02 of the second period. The tally snapped a five-game point drought for the winger. The 28-year-old has 36 points, 162 shots, 112 hits and 102 PIM through 51 contests this season. He's now appeared 700 times in his career -- Kane has 236 goals and 210 helpers over 11 seasons.