Kane registered a goal on four shots in a 6-3 loss to the Wild on Saturday.
Kane brought the Sharks to within 5-2 less than five minutes into the third period, banging home a loose puck on the doorstep for his team-leading 18th goal of the season. Kane also leads the Sharks in scoring with 37 points in 47 games.
