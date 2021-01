Kane scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

Kane gave the Sharks their first lead of the game with his tally 6:39 into the second period. It's his second goal and fifth point of the season in six games. The 29-year-old winger has added 19 shots, 10 hits and 14 PIM. Look for him to continue as one of the league's premier power forwards while operating on the Sharks' top line.